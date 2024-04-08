Small-cap stock sets record date for 100% dividend payment. Details here
Gujarat Toolroom announced a 100% interim dividend on April 8. Shareholders can expect a dividend payout of ₹45 per share, which is same as the current share price.
Gujarat Toolroom Limited announced a significant 100% dividend during its latest board meeting held on April 8, 2024. This move highlights the company's robust financial position and wise management strategy, with the record date set for April 20, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started