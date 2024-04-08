Small-cap stock sets record date for 100% dividend payment. Details here

Gujarat Toolroom announced a 100% interim dividend on April 8. Shareholders can expect a dividend payout of ₹ 45 per share, which is same as the current share price.

Gujarat Toolroom Limited announced a significant 100% dividend during its latest board meeting held on April 8, 2024. This move highlights the company's robust financial position and wise management strategy, with the record date set for April 20, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shareholders can expect a dividend payout of ₹45 per share, which is same as the current share price.

Also read: Indian stock market to remain closed on May 20 amid Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“After thorough discussions and careful consideration of the company's financial performance, the Board of Directors has unanimously considered and declared Interim Dividend of 100%. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration. This decision reflects our confidence in the company's robust financial health and our commitment to rewarding our valued shareholders for their steadfast support and trust," the company said in an exchange filing on April 8.

The announcement of this dividend aligns with Gujarat Toolroom's strong order book, valued at ₹3000 crores, comprising contracts from domestic and international markets. With a diversified portfolio covering infrastructure, mining, gemstones, and precious metals, the company is strategically positioned for continuous growth and maintaining market leadership.

Founded in 1983, Gujarat Toolroom Limited is a versatile business conglomerate involved in various sectors including Mining, Precious Gems & Metal Trading, Infrastructure Development, and Import-Export of Industrial supplies. Following a period of dormancy, the company underwent a remarkable resurgence in 2022 under new management, propelling it into a phase of substantial expansion and prosperity. This transformative change heralds a new era of success for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based in Gujarat, India, Gujarat Toolroom is a significant player in the import-export and infrastructure sectors. The company has recently secured substantial contracts to supply construction materials to leading firms such as Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Gas & Power, Gujarat Gas, Indian Oil, and more.

The Gujarat Toolroom shares hit a high of ₹62.97 per share and a low of ₹8.92 per share over the past 52 weeks. In the last month, they experienced a 26% decrease. However, over the last six months, the shares surged by 80%. Remarkably, investors saw an impressive return of 8690% over the past three years from Gujarat Toolroom shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!