Small-cap stock Shreeji Shipping Global shows resilience against stock market crash

Small-cap stock Shreeji Shipping Global share price rose 0.8% on Wednesday, 3 June despite weakness in overall Indian stock market.

Shreeji Shipping Global stock added as much as 0.8% to its day's high of ₹469.75 on BSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and Sensex fell over 1.3% each in intra-day deals.

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The benchmark indices witnessed sharp selling pressure in early trade, with the Nifty 50 slipping to an intraday low of 23,194, down more than 275 points within the first hour of trading. The BSE Sensex also came under heavy pressure, falling to 73,659 and registering an intraday decline of nearly 1,000 points.

The weakness in Indian equities was driven by escalating tensions in the US-Iran conflict, a surge in crude oil prices, mounting inflation concerns and expectations of a hawkish stance from global central banks. Concerns over a potentially weak monsoon have further dampened investor sentiment, adding to the pressure on domestic markets.

The small-cap stock has jumped 14% in 1 month, 18% in 3 months, and 35% in the last 6 months.

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Recent Developments Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd has received approval from the Income Tax Department to opt for the Tonnage Tax Scheme (TTS) under Section 115VP(1) of Chapter XII-G of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for its eligible qualifying inland vessels engaged in shipping operations.

“The approval is effective from Financial Year 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27) and will remain valid up to Financial Year 2034-35 or any other applicable date as per law, whichever is earlier, subject to compliance with the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and the rules framed thereunder,” the press release said.

The company said the approval marks an important milestone and is expected to enhance long-term tax visibility and improve tax efficiency for its eligible shipping operations. Under the Tonnage Tax Scheme, tax liability is determined based on the net tonnage, or carrying capacity, of vessels rather than actual profits.

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As a result, tax outflows remain predictable and linked to fleet size, helping improve profitability and operational cash flows over the long term. The company believes the move will also support its long-term growth plans and operational scalability.

Earlier, Shreeji Shipping entered into a Strategic Port Handling Agreement with Karanja Terminal & Logistics Private Limited. Effective February 10, 2026, the company secured exclusive rights to handle dry bulk and liquid cargo at a dedicated 200-metre waterfront facility at Karanja Creek in Maharashtra's Raigad district, with operations expected to commence by the end of March 2026.

Founded in 1995, Shreeji Shipping Global provides integrated shipping and logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo across India and Sri Lanka. The company operates a fleet of more than 80 vessels, including barges, mini bulk carriers, tugboats and floating cranes, along with over 370 units of earthmoving and cargo-handling equipment. Promoted by Ashokkumar Haridas Lal and Jitendra Haridas Lal, the company has built a presence in cargo handling, transportation, fleet chartering and equipment rental services over more than three decades in the shipping and logistics sector.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.