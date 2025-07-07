Subscribe

Small-cap stock jumps over 7% on fundraising plans. Do you own?

Sirca Paints share price rose over 7% after the company announced plans to raise capital. The board will meet on July 14 to consider issuing securities, including equity shares. Analysts predict continued upward momentum, with key resistance around 425-430.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Jul 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Sirca Paints share price surged over 7% during Monday's trading session after the small-cap company revealed its plans to raise capital. In a filing to the exchange, the company announced that its board of directors will convene on Monday, July 14, to deliberate and approve the raising of funds through the issuance of securities, which may include equity shares or other eligible financial instruments, via one or more public and/or private offerings, including preferential allotments and/or qualified institutional placements.

Sirca Paints share price today opened at an intraday low of 390 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 408.95 apiece. According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Sirca Paints share price witnessed a strong price and volume breakout in today’s session, confirming a flag continuation pattern.

Bhosale explained that the breakout is accompanied by a bullish gap, which can be identified as a breakaway gap. With this momentum, the uptrend is likely to continue, with the next key resistance seen around 425–430, while immediate support is placed at 380.

