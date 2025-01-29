Small-cap stock: SIS share price surged almost 12 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, January 29, a day after the company reported a stellar 177 per cent jump in its profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25). SIS share price opened at ₹319 against its previous close of ₹307.55 and jumped 11.72 per cent to the level of ₹343.60. It pares some gains later. Around 11 AM, the stock traded 8.60 per cent higher at ₹334.
SIS, which claims to be number one in security solutions and facility management, number two in cash logistics segments in India, and the largest security solutions company in Australia, reported a healthy set of Q3 numbers on January 28.
