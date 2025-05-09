Mint Market
Small-Cap stock skyrockets more than 12% post Q4 Results and dividend announcement: Do you own?

Stock Market Today: This Small Cap stock skyrocketed more than 12% in the morning trades on Friday post Q4 Results announced by the company post market hours on Thursday. Mayur Uniquoters also declared a dividend

Ujjval Jauhari
Published9 May 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Small Cap stock rises 12%

Stock Market Today: This Small Cap stock skyrocketed more than 12% in the morning trades post Q4 Results announced by the company after the market hours on Thursday. Mayur Uniquoters also declared a dividend

Mayur Uniquoters Q4 Results

In March 2025 quarter, the consolidate net sales for small-cap stock Mayur Uniquoters reached 250.56 crore, rising more than 13% from 220.89 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The quarterly net profit for Mayur Uniquoters surged almost 29% compared to Rs. 32.22 crore in March 2024 quarter to Rs. 41.50 crore in March 2025 quarter.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda also saw a sharp rise of 34 from Rs. 48 crore in March 2024 quarter to Rs. 64.57 crore in March 2025 quarter.

The EPS or earning per share of Mayur Uniquoter rose from Rs. 7.32 in March 2024 quarter to Rs. 9.54 in the March 2025 quarter.

Mayur Uniquoters dividend announcement

Mayur Uniquoters Board of Directors after considering and approving standalone and quarterly results for the quarter and financial year ending March'2025 also declared dividend. Board of small Cap stock Mayur Uniquoters Recommended to the shareholders of the Company for final dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5/-each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. The same as per company translates into 100% dividend payout considering the dividend declared and the face value of Mayur Uniquoters share.

Mayur Uniquoters share price

Mayur Uniquoters share price opened at 465. At the time of opening the Mayur Uniquoters share price was only marginally higher than the previous days close of 463.70. The small cap stock Mayur Uniquoters nevertheless saw its share price skyrocket to 524.20 which translated into gains of more than 12 % for the Mayur Uniquoters share price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
