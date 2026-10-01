Small-cap Stock Split alert: 4 shares ready for action in October 2026 — check record dates, ratios and performance

Stock splits have emerged as an important corporate action for investors to track, particularly when companies announce them alongside changes in business performance. A stock split involves dividing an existing equity share into a larger number of shares with a lower face value. While the number of shares held by an investor increases according to the split ratio, the face value and corresponding share price are adjusted proportionately. Importantly, a stock split does not by itself change a company's overall market capitalisation.

Four small-cap companies have announced share subdivisions with record dates falling in October 2026. These include BLS E-Services, Shankara Buildpro, Bansal Wire Industries and JSW Dulux. Here are the stock split ratios, record dates and the latest financial details of each company.

BLS E-Services: 1:2 stock split BLS E-Services has announced a 1:2 stock split, under which each existing fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be divided into two equity shares with a face value of ₹5 each. The company has fixed October 6, 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders.

BLS E-Services has lost 2% in 1 month but added 26% in 3 months, 97% in 6 months and 75% in the last 1 year.

BLS E-Services is a technology-enabled digital services provider that offers financial, banking and e-governance services across semi-urban, rural and remote parts of India.

Financially, the company reported net sales of ₹3,041 million in the June 2026 quarter, compared with ₹2,440 million in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax increased to ₹186 million from ₹175 million a year earlier.

Shankara Buildpro: 1:5 split Shankara Buildpro has announced a 1:5 stock split, meaning each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into five shares with a face value of ₹2 each. The record date has been set for October 8, 2026.

Shankara Buildpro has declined over 3% in 1 month but risen 22% in 3 months as well as last 6 months

The company's revenue increased 20.51% year-on-year to ₹1,889.79 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹1,568.14 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating income rose 13.84% to ₹57.74 crore, while net income increased 11.04% to ₹35.61 crore.

Profit before tax climbed 14.65% to ₹47.89 crore, compared with ₹41.77 crore previously. Total operating expenses, however, increased 20.73% year-on-year to ₹1,832.05 crore from ₹1,517.42 crore.

Shankara Buildpro Limited engages in retail, supply, distribution, and promotion of home improvement and building products in India. Shankara Buildpro Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

Bansal Wire Industries: 1:5 stock split Bansal Wire Industries' board has approved a 1:5 stock split. Each existing equity share with a face value of ₹5 will be divided into five equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The record date is October 16, 2026.

Bansal Wire has lost 0.5% in 1 month and 10% in 3 months but gained 35% in 6 months. Meanwhile, it has lost 6% in last 1 year.

The company reported a 47.9% year-on-year decline in net profit in the first quarter despite revenue growing 24.4%. Revenue from operations reached ₹1,167.89 crore, supported by strong sales volumes and operational expansion.

However, higher input costs weighed heavily on profitability. Profit after tax fell to ₹20.46 crore, operating profit declined 30.8% to ₹41.15 crore and net profit margin contracted to 1.75%.

The company attributed the pressure to higher prices of industrial gases and key consumables, while geopolitical tensions in West Asia caused supply-chain bottlenecks that increased freight and raw-material sourcing costs. Profitability was also affected by unabsorbed cost increases on older orders locked in at fixed rates. Margins, however, began stabilising and moved towards normal levels in the latter half of the quarter.

JSW Dulux: 1:10 stock split Paints and coatings maker JSW Dulux, formerly known as Akzo Nobel India Ltd, has fixed October 22, 2026 as the record date for its proposed 1:10 stock split.

Under the proposal, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 each. JSW Dulux is down 2.5% in 1 month, 7% in 3 months, but has risen 4% in 6 months. It is still down 10% in last 1 year

The split follows JSW Paints' acquisition of a 60.76% stake in Akzo Nobel India in December 2025. JSW Paints is part of the $23 billion JSW Group, and the acquisition was completed under a share purchase agreement involving JSW Paints Ltd, Imperial Chemicals Industries Ltd and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV.

For the quarter ended June, JSW Dulux reported a 12.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹79.7 crore, compared with ₹91 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 2.82% year-on-year to ₹965 crore from ₹993.1 crore.