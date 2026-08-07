Small-cap stock close to life-time high after Q1 results 2026, jumps 3% in opening bell

Small-cap stock: Standard Engineering share price surged as much as 3% on NSE in Friday's trading session after the company announced its financial results for the April-June quarter (Q1 results 2026).

Standard Engineering share price touched an intraday high of ₹288.35, close to life-time. The stock opened at ₹288.35 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹274.65 on Thursday.

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Standard Engineering Q1 results 2026 Standard Engineering posted a net profit of ₹26.3 crore for the first quarter of FY27, marking a 26% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹20.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. It had reported a net profit of ₹19.79 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue from operations rose to ₹247.69 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹226.67 crore in Q4 FY26. (The June quarter revenue figure of ₹17,307.40 crore appears inconsistent with the rest of the financials and may need verification.)

The company's EBITDA increased 27.3% YoY to ₹44.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin remained steady at 17.5%. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 26.5% to ₹36 crore.

According to Standard Engineering, the strong earnings growth was achieved despite continued investments in its new growth platforms, highlighting the resilience and cash-generating ability of its core business.

“We have started FY27 on a strong note. This has been another record quarter for us, and I want to say this clearly — it is not a one-time achievement. Every quarter, we are setting a new number. That is the standard we have set for ourselves, and that is the standard we intend to keep," said Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director.

Kandula further said, “We also deepened our almost decade-long partnership with GL Hakko, Japan, investing Rs. 71 crore for a 19% stake, with the right to grow this to 51.07% over the 3 years. This gives us access to 70 years of Japanese glass-lining technology, including conductivity glass technology and semiconductor-grade equipment, and will strengthen our products while opening new global markets for us.”

Standard Engineering Technology Limited is a leading Indian precision engineering company with a strong presence in the pharmaceutical and chemical engineering sectors. The company is also diversifying into AI data centre infrastructure through its strategic partnership with GScale Energy. Additionally, it is expanding its capabilities in advanced glass-lining and semiconductor-grade equipment technologies through a collaboration with Japan-based GL Hakko Co., Ltd.

Standard Engineering share price trend Standard Engineering share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has gained over 3% in a week and 8.37% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered near to multibagger returns of 88% on year-to-date (YTD) basis. The shares have given 70% gains in a year.

Standard Engineering share price made listed at ₹176 apiece January 13, 2025, as compared to IPO price of ₹140.