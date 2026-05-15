Small-cap stock Standard Engineering edges higher despite stock market sell-off

Standard Engineering Technology, a small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of ₹2,719 crore, closed Friday’s trade on May 15 with gains of 1.75% at ₹136.60 apiece, defying the weak broader market trend.

The gains came after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly and full-year financial performance for Q4FY26 and FY26, while also delivering on its stated guidance for the year.

For the March-ending quarter, the company reported total income of ₹231 crore, registering a strong 34.97% year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at ₹36 crore, up 26% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 15.4%, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 26.33% to ₹21 crore, with a PAT margin of 9%.

The performance was supported by steady execution across its core businesses, improved operational efficiencies, disciplined cost management, and a strengthened business development engine focused on both domestic and international growth opportunities.

For the full financial year FY26, total income stood at ₹793 crore, marking a 26.7% YoY increase. EBITDA came in at ₹138 crore, up 15.22% from the previous year, while EBITDA margin stood at 17.4%.

On the bottom line, the company posted a net profit of ₹83 crore, a 20.61% growth as compared to the same period last year.

During the last fiscal year, the company said it took significant steps to institutionalise its next phase of growth by strengthening its board, expanding global leadership bandwidth, enhancing international collaborations, and broadening access to advanced technologies and strategic partnerships.

The company now offers integrated end-to-end capabilities spanning design and detailed engineering, precision fabrication, execution, commissioning, validation, and lifecycle maintenance of process equipment and turnkey systems.

Commenting on the financial performance, Nageswara Rao Kandula, managing director, said, “FY26 has been a defining year for Standard Engineering Technology Limited. We delivered on our stated guidance and reported our highest-ever financial performance while also strengthening the institutional foundation required for the next phase of scale.”

Shares remain volatile Despite Friday’s gains, the company’s shares have witnessed heavy selling pressure on Dalal Street in recent months, with the stock closing lower in several consecutive months and eroding significant investor wealth.

The sell-off began after the stock hit a fresh all-time high of ₹203.40 apiece in September 2025 and continued until February, during which it lost a cumulative 48.2%.

Although the stock rebounded sharply by 33% in April, recovering a large portion of its earlier losses, the recovery proved short-lived as the stock resumed its losing streak in May, declining 2% so far this month.