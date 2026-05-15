Small-cap stock Standard Engineering edges higher despite stock market sell-off

Standard Engineering Technology, a small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of ₹2,719 crore, closed Friday’s trade on May 15 with gains of 1.75% at ₹136.60 apiece, defying the weak broader market trend.

The gains came after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly and full-year financial performance for Q4FY26 and FY26, while also delivering on its stated guidance for the year.

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For the March-ending quarter, the company reported total income of ₹231 crore, registering a strong 34.97% year-on-year growth. EBITDA stood at ₹36 crore, up 26% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 15.4%, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 26.33% to ₹21 crore, with a PAT margin of 9%.

The performance was supported by steady execution across its core businesses, improved operational efficiencies, disciplined cost management, and a strengthened business development engine focused on both domestic and international growth opportunities.

For the full financial year FY26, total income stood at ₹793 crore, marking a 26.7% YoY increase. EBITDA came in at ₹138 crore, up 15.22% from the previous year, while EBITDA margin stood at 17.4%.

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On the bottom line, the company posted a net profit of ₹83 crore, a 20.61% growth as compared to the same period last year.

During the last fiscal year, the company said it took significant steps to institutionalise its next phase of growth by strengthening its board, expanding global leadership bandwidth, enhancing international collaborations, and broadening access to advanced technologies and strategic partnerships.

The company now offers integrated end-to-end capabilities spanning design and detailed engineering, precision fabrication, execution, commissioning, validation, and lifecycle maintenance of process equipment and turnkey systems.

Commenting on the financial performance, Nageswara Rao Kandula, managing director, said, “FY26 has been a defining year for Standard Engineering Technology Limited. We delivered on our stated guidance and reported our highest-ever financial performance while also strengthening the institutional foundation required for the next phase of scale.”

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Shares remain volatile Despite Friday’s gains, the company’s shares have witnessed heavy selling pressure on Dalal Street in recent months, with the stock closing lower in several consecutive months and eroding significant investor wealth.

The sell-off began after the stock hit a fresh all-time high of ₹203.40 apiece in September 2025 and continued until February, during which it lost a cumulative 48.2%.

Although the stock rebounded sharply by 33% in April, recovering a large portion of its earlier losses, the recovery proved short-lived as the stock resumed its losing streak in May, declining 2% so far this month.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.