Small-cap stock Standard Glass Lining jumps over 6% from today's low after Q1 results 2025.

Small-cap stock: Standard Glass Lining share price jumped over 6 per cent to ₹190 from today's low on Monday after the company reported strong quarterly results on August 4.

Standard Glass Lining shares have remained volatile in short-term. The stock has risen over 7 per cent and nearly 10.81 per cent in a month.

Standard Glass Lining Q1 results 2025 The company has reported 37.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹21 crore, with a margin 11.9 per cent.

The company reported a strong financial performance, with total income reaching ₹178 crore, marking a 23.6 per cent YoY growth.

“ The company has delivered a strong performance in Q1 FY26, supported by healthy revenue growth and profitability margins. Company has also taken a few strategic initiatives that create additional growth opportunities,” the company said.

The company reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹28 crore for the period, marking a significant year-on-year growth of 39.6 per cent.

“We are pleased with our continue healthy performance this quarter, which reflects our unwavering commitment to our customers, investors and all stakeholders. Through improved execution, we have delivered good margins while also expanding our exports and establishing our global footprint. Our focus on innovation has enhanced our reputation with customers, and our new offerings are gaining acceptance and appreciation. We remain confident that our efforts in technology development, product diversification, and international market expansion will open new avenues for sustainable, long-term growth," said Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director.

SGLTL has recently entered into a long-term agency agreement with M/s. BioCon Solutions Pte Ltd, Singapore, marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy. This strategic partnership is designed to facilitate the export of SGLTL’s manufactured products to BioCon’s diverse customer base across Southeast Asia.

The company has taken a major stride in its global expansion journey by incorporating Standard Engineering Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary in the United States. Strategically based in the State of South Carolina, a rapidly emerging hub for industrial manufacturing, the new entity positions the Company at the heart of a thriving industrial ecosystem.