Small-cap stock Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price soars 12% on this new order win; check details

Small-cap stock Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price soared over 12% in intra-day deals on Monday, April 20, after the company received new domestic orders. The orders included a major solar EPC project from Coal India and an additional order from a private independent power producer, taking its total EPC order inflows for FY26 beyond ₹10,062 crore.

"Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL), a leading renewable EPC, is proud to announce that the company has been declared as an L1 bidder in a tender of Coal India for a turnkey EPC package for the development of a 875 MW (AC) grid-connected Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, India. The total value of the contract, including O&M and taxes, is ₹3,490 crore," it said in a press release.

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The company added that it has also received an order for a 50 MW AC project in Maharashtra, India, from a leading Indian Private IPP.

"With these new order wins, the total value of EPC order inflow in FY26 has exceeded INR 10,062 crore," it announced.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Stock Performance The renewable energy stock jumped as much as 12.12% to its day's high of ₹217.85 on BSE. It is still over 37% away from its 52-week high of ₹348.90, hit in June 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹148.30 in March 2026.

The small-cap stock has added 26% in the last 1 month and around 13% in 1 month; however, it is still down 26% in the past 1 year.

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Management Commentary Speaking on the order wins, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, stated, “We are delighted to announce our first project from Coal India, and to partner in their renewable energy growth story. We are excited to close an eventful FY26 on a strong note and achieve more than INR 10,000 crore in EPC order inflows, which is significantly higher than our initial target set for the year."

Thakur further noted that India continues to remain on a strong growth trajectory in renewable development, and as one of India’s leading solar EPC companies, he continues to look forward to sustaining the growth momentum.

Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Q3 Results Date In another recent filing, Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy also informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.