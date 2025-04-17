Smallcap stock Swaraj Engines fixes June 27 as record date for ₹104.50/share dividend

Swaraj Engines, a smallcap company owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced that June 27, 2025, will be the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for a dividend of ₹104.50 per share for FY25.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 15, 2025. The announcement follows a robust financial performance in the March quarter and for the full year, as the company reported its highest-ever engine sales and net profit.

In its latest exchange filing, Swaraj Engines said "While referring to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby withdraw the information related to Book Closure dates i.e. from Saturday, 28th June, 2025 to Friday, 4th July, 2025 (both days inclusive) and hereby inform that Friday, 27th June, 2025 is fixed as the Record Date for purposes of determining the Members eligible to receive the dividend, if declared by the shareholders and also for the purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) to be held on Tuesday, 15th July, 2025. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid/dispatched by the Company in permitted modes after Tuesday, 15th July, 2025 within the stipulated timelines."

Q4FY25 Performance: Record Profits and Sales Swaraj Engines reported a 29 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the March quarter, rising to ₹45.4 crore from ₹35.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew 29.4 percent to ₹454.2 crore, compared to ₹351 crore in Q4FY24. The company’s EBITDA stood at ₹62 crore, also up 29 percent, though the EBITDA margin was slightly lower at 13.6 percent versus 13.7 percent a year ago.

The company attributed its performance to continued robust demand for engines, achieving its highest-ever engine sales in a single quarter at 45,594 units, up from 35,344 units in Q4FY24.

The strong March quarter capped a stellar financial year for Swaraj Engines. The company recorded engine sales of 1,68,820 units in FY25, up 21.7 percent from 1,38,761 units sold in the previous year. Net operating revenue for FY25 rose to ₹1,681.89 crore from ₹1,419.24 crore, while net profit surged 20.4 percent to ₹165.98 crore—the highest in the company’s history.

Stock Performance: A Strong Rebound Swaraj Engines’ stock has delivered impressive returns over the past year, rising 73 percent. The rally continued into April, with nearly 7 percent gains following a sharp 49 percent surge in March. The smallcap stock had previously corrected by more than 23 percent in February, but gained 15.5 percent in January, showcasing its volatility. Following its Q4 results, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,478.60 in the previous session, while its 52-week low of ₹2,275 was recorded in June 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.