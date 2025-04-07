Small-cap stock below ₹50 hits 20% upper circuit despite stock market crash

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Tecil Chemicals and Hydro Power share price surged as much as 20 per cent in Monday's trading session despite bloodbath in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock is trading 52-week high upper circuit at ₹30.43 on April 7.

The Sensex plunged by almost 4,000 points, and the Nifty 50 slipped below the 21,750 mark during early trading. At 12:45 PM, the Sensex had dropped by 3,147 points, or 4.18 per cent, to 72,217, while the Nifty 50 was down 1,033 points, or 4.51 per cent, trading at 21,871.

On March 25, the small-cap company informed the exchanges that the date of board of meeting to release March quarter financial results will declared soon.

“The date of Board Meeting for approving the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 will be informed in the due course of time,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Tecil Chemicals and Hydro Power share price performance The small-cap stock Tecil Chemicals and Hydro Power has delivered impressive performance over the past month, surging more than 32.36 per cent despite prevailing weak market sentiment on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Notably, the stock has maintained a positive trajectory even amid market volatility in India. Over the past five years, it has gained more than 32.59 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Tecil Chemicals and Hydro Power stock has climbed over 27.40 per cent on BSE.

Established in 1994, Tecil Chemicals and Hydro Power Ltd was involved in the production of electro-chemical and electro-thermal furnace products, along with their byproducts.