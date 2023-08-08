Small-cap stock that has surged 50% in one month jumps after Q1 results 2023. Do you own?2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Small-cap stock has surged from around ₹38.50 to ₹57.50 apiece levels, logging near 50% upside in last one month
Stock market today: Shares of Arihant Capital Markets have been in uptrend for last one month. The financial stock has risen from ₹38.50 to ₹57.50 apiece levels, logging near 50% upside in this time. However, it seems that there is more steam left in this small-cap stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started