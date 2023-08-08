Institution Highlights: The company's Institution Division experienced notable growth, with revenues reaching ₹1.72 crore in Q1 ended 30th June 2023, up from ₹1.15 crore in Q1, FY 2023. The company added distinguished FIIs as clients, with more potential partnerships in the pipeline. The company's upgraded ratings from some Mutual Funds clients attest to their commitment to service excellence. Planning to further expand their clientele, including marquee family offices, corporates, and PMS, it aims to achieve double-digit growth in the current year. The company was also ranked among the top 25 ratings in the Institutional setup last year by Asia Money, demonstrating their ongoing efforts to ascend further in the rankings.