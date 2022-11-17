Small-cap stock that surged 100% in one year hits 52-week high after Q2 results2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Small-cap stock has reported 20% YoY jump in net profit after tax (PAT) in Q2FY23
Shares of small-cap company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd hit 52-week high on Wednesday after announcement of Q2FY23 results. On Wednesday session, Apollo Micro Systems share price opened upside and went on to climb to its fresh 52-week high of ₹250 apiece on NSE. This small-cap stock with market cap of ₹486 crore has doubled shareholders' money in last one year as it rallied from around ₹116 to ₹234 apiece levels in this time.