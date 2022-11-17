Small-cap stock that surged 100% in one year hits 52-week high after Q2 results

Apollo Micro Systems share price history

This small-cap stock has remained sideways in last one month. However, in last six months, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹121 to ₹234 apiece levels, delivering around 90 per cent return to its long term positional investors. In last one year, it has rallied from around ₹116 to ₹234 apiece levels, giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders. It is one of those stocks that has given stellar return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. In near 30 months time, this small-cap stock has shot up from around ₹45 to ₹234 apiece levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its positional investors.