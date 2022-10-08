Small-cap stock that surged 700% in 5 years fixes record date for stock split2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 01:32 PM IST
- Stock split in October 2022: The small-cap stock has fixed 21st October 2022 as record date for stock subdivision
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of Anjani Foods Ltd has announced record date for stock subdivision. The company board has fixed record date for stock split on 21st October 2022. The BSE listed company with a market cap of ₹95 crore has already approved and declared stock split in 5:1 ratio that means one paid up capital of face value ₹10 will be divided in the paid up capital of face value ₹2 per equity share.