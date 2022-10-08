OPEN APP
Small-cap stock that surged 700% in 5 years fixes record date for stock split
Stock split 2022: The board of directors of Anjani Foods Ltd has announced record date for stock subdivision. The company board has fixed record date for stock split on 21st October 2022. The BSE listed company with a market cap of 95 crore has already approved and declared stock split in 5:1 ratio that means one paid up capital of face value 10 will be divided in the paid up capital of face value 2 per equity share.

As per the information available on BSE website, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Anjani Foods Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the company on 21/10/2022."

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the stock split news, Anjani Foods Ltd said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, i.e., 21st October, 2022 as the Record Date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Split/Sub-Division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into five (5) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each."

The small-cap company also shared the newspaper advertisements with the Indian bourses to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled for Split/Sub-Division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into five (5) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Anjani Foods share price history

In last one year, shares of Anjani Foods have remained under sell-off heat since June 2022. However, the stock has shown sharp upside move in the last six months logging more than 50 per cent rise in this period. However, this small-cap stock is one of those stocks that have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in last 5 years. This small-cap stock has risen from around 21 apiece levels to 171.50 per share levels in last 5 years, delivering around 700 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.

