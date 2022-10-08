Small-cap stock that surged 700% in 5 years fixes record date for stock split

Anjani Foods share price history

In last one year, shares of Anjani Foods have remained under sell-off heat since June 2022. However, the stock has shown sharp upside move in the last six months logging more than 50 per cent rise in this period. However, this small-cap stock is one of those stocks that have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in last 5 years. This small-cap stock has risen from around ₹21 apiece levels to ₹171.50 per share levels in last 5 years, delivering around 700 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.