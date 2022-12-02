Small-cap stock that trades ex-split, hits record high for third day in a row

Likhitha Infra share price history

Likhitha Infra share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹273.35 on NSE, after stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio. In fact, it is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The public issue of this small-cap company was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. The lot size of the public issue was 125 company shares that means allottees' money involved per lot was ₹15,000 ( ₹120 * 125). So, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip till date after share allocation its net shareholding after stock split in 1:2 ratio would have become 187 as the company split its stock in 1:2 ratio today.