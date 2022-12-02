Small-cap stock that trades ex-split, hits record high for third day in a row

Small-cap stock that trades ex-split, hits record high for third day in a row2 min read . 12:13 PM IST
- Multibagger IPO: If an allottee had applied for one lot in 2020, one's ₹15,000 would have turned to more than ₹50,000 today after 1:2 stock split
Stock split 2022: Small-cap company with a market capital of around ₹500 crore has hit record high on third day in a row. In fact, the small-cap stock backed by ace investor Ashish Kacholia has climbed to record high on four out of last five trade sessions. In this week, this small-cap infra stock has hit record high on all sessions except on Tuesday. Interestingly, the small-cap stock is trading ex-split today as board of directors of the company has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.
Stock split 2022: Small-cap company with a market capital of around ₹500 crore has hit record high on third day in a row. In fact, the small-cap stock backed by ace investor Ashish Kacholia has climbed to record high on four out of last five trade sessions. In this week, this small-cap infra stock has hit record high on all sessions except on Tuesday. Interestingly, the small-cap stock is trading ex-split today as board of directors of the company has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.
In one of its latest exchange communication with Indian bourses, this small-cap company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, December 02, 2022, as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of split/Subdivision of 1 (One) equity share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 02 (Two) Equity shares having Face Value of Rs. 05/- (Rupee Five Only) each."
In one of its latest exchange communication with Indian bourses, this small-cap company said, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, December 02, 2022, as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of split/Subdivision of 1 (One) equity share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 02 (Two) Equity shares having Face Value of Rs. 05/- (Rupee Five Only) each."
Likhitha Infra share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹273.35 on NSE, after stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio. In fact, it is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The public issue of this small-cap company was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. The lot size of the public issue was 125 company shares that means allottees' money involved per lot was ₹15,000 ( ₹120 * 125). So, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip till date after share allocation its net shareholding after stock split in 1:2 ratio would have become 187 as the company split its stock in 1:2 ratio today.
Likhitha Infra share price today opened upside and went on to hit new life-time high of ₹273.35 on NSE, after stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio. In fact, it is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The public issue of this small-cap company was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. The lot size of the public issue was 125 company shares that means allottees' money involved per lot was ₹15,000 ( ₹120 * 125). So, if an allottee had remained invested in the scrip till date after share allocation its net shareholding after stock split in 1:2 ratio would have become 187 as the company split its stock in 1:2 ratio today.
Likhitha Infra share price today after 1:2 stock split is ₹270.90. As one's shareholding after stock split has turned to 187. Absolute value of one's ₹15,000 would have turned to ₹50,658.30, rising to the tune of near 240 per cent in these two years.
Likhitha Infra share price today after 1:2 stock split is ₹270.90. As one's shareholding after stock split has turned to 187. Absolute value of one's ₹15,000 would have turned to ₹50,658.30, rising to the tune of near 240 per cent in these two years.
In recent NSE bulk deals, Ashish Kacholia bought 3.97 lakh company shares at a price of ₹386 apiece. He executed this deal on 30th November 2022 investing around ₹15.32 crore in the company.
In recent NSE bulk deals, Ashish Kacholia bought 3.97 lakh company shares at a price of ₹386 apiece. He executed this deal on 30th November 2022 investing around ₹15.32 crore in the company.