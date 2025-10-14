Small-cap stock Thyrocare Tech announces ₹7 dividend, 2:1 bonus issue. Check details

Thyrocare Technologies, a leading healthcare diagnostics company, announced an interim dividend and a bonus issue of equity shares for its shareholders on Tuesday while declaring its financial results for the quarter ended September (Q2FY26).

The company’s board of directors approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1; that is, two bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as of the record date.

The proposal is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot, and the company stated that the record date will be announced once the approval is secured. This marks the company’s first-ever bonus issue, and it has not undertaken any stock split so far.

Thyrocare said the bonus issue aims to enhance share liquidity, improve affordability for retail investors, broaden the shareholder base, and boost overall market participation and sentiment.

“This bonus issue underscores our consistent performance over the years, reflects our confidence in the company’s future growth trajectory, and reaffirms our commitment to reward shareholders and investors. It will enhance liquidity in the stock and expand retail participation,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to the bonus issue, the board also declared an interim dividend of ₹07 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, October 24, 2025.

Strong quarterly growth with 82% PAT jump For the quarter ended in September, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹216.53 crore, marking a robust 22% year-on-year growth, driven primarily by continued momentum in the Pathology segment, which grew 24% YoY.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged 82% YoY to ₹47.90 crore in Q2, while EBITDA rose sharply by 49% YoY to ₹75.36 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies, and business mix optimization. The EBITDA margin stood at 33%.

The company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, remaining debt-free on a consolidated basis and holding net cash and short-term investments exceeding ₹190 crore.

During the first half of FY26, the company expanded its network by adding four new laboratories in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir, strengthening regional presence and enhancing service accessibility.