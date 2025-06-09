Small-cap stock Time Technoplast jumps 9%, surges over 40% in last 1 month; Motilal Oswal sees another 40% upside

Small-cap stock Time Technoplast has surged over 40% in a month. Motilal Oswal Financial Services suggests further upside potential. The share price opened at 420.05, rising 8.8% to an intraday high of 446.45, aiming for a third consecutive gain.

Nishant Kumar
Updated9 Jun 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Time Technoplast share price has jumped over 40 per cent in the last one month.
Small-cap stock Time Technoplast has gained over 40 per cent in the past month, and according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, it may have more upside potential. Time Technoplast share price opened at 420.05 against its previous close of 410.40 and jumped 8.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of 446.45, looking set to extend gains to the third consecutive session.

Time Technoplast share price has gained over 40 per cent in the last one month. However, year-to-date, the small-cap stock has declined over 11 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of 513.35 on December 13 and a 52-week low of 274.15 on June 7 last year.

Motilal Oswal expects further upside

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the stock has more upside potential due to the company's strong growth prospects, improving return ratios and attractive valuation.

Motilal has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a target price of 578, implying a 41 per cent upside potential.

