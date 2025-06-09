Small-cap stock Time Technoplast jumps 9%, surges over 40% in last 1 month; Motilal Oswal sees another 40% upside

Small-cap stock Time Technoplast has gained over 40 per cent in the past month, and according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, it may have more upside potential. Time Technoplast share price opened at ₹420.05 against its previous close of ₹410.40 and jumped 8.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹446.45, looking set to extend gains to the third consecutive session.

Time Technoplast share price has gained over 40 per cent in the last one month. However, year-to-date, the small-cap stock has declined over 11 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹513.35 on December 13 and a 52-week low of ₹274.15 on June 7 last year.

Motilal Oswal expects further upside Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the stock has more upside potential due to the company's strong growth prospects, improving return ratios and attractive valuation.

Motilal has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a target price of ₹578, implying a 41 per cent upside potential.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here