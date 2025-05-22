Small-Cap stock Timex Group hits 10% upper circuit, scales all time high amid Stock market crash

Stock Market Today: Small-Cap stock Timex Group share price gained 10% during the intraday trades on Thursday to hit upper circuit. The stock scaled all time high even as stock market crashed and when the S&P BSE Sensex lost more than 1% during the intraday trades

Small Cap Stock -Timex Group share price Movement Small Cap Stock-Timex Group share price opened at ₹243.95 levels on the BSE on Thursday. At the time of opening Timex Group share price was more than 1% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹240.20.10. The Timex Group share price however gained during the morning trades to the intraday highs of ₹264.20 , which meant gains of 10 for the Timex Group share price. This was on a day when the Stock Market Crashed and the S&P BSE Sensex declined more than 1% during the intraday trades.

Notably the level of ₹264.20 for Timex Group share price which meant gains of 10% was also the upper price band for the Timex Group share price. Hence the Timex Group share price had hit upper circuit limit abd was locked at the same level during the intraday trades on Thursday

Timex Group share price gives Multibagger returns as scales record high The Small Cap Stock Timex Group share price that was trading at close to ₹21 Levels in May 2020 and ₹31-32 levels in May 2021 has risen multi fold during last 4-5 years. The sTimex Group share price thereby has given Multibagger returns to the investors

The intraday high for Timex Group share price on Thursday was also one year high as well as record high for the Timex Group share price.

Timex Group India Ltd - Q4 Results During the March 2025 quarter Timex Group India Ltd had reported Net profit growth of 30.5% to ₹9.24 crore, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) expanded at a robust double-digit pace of 35%.

Small Cap Stock Timex Group highlighted that Timex, the core brand, posted robust growth of 44% in the quarter

Helped by multi-channel expansion, product innovation, and a rise in the market share of the Timex brand, Timex Group India Ltd.'s revenue from operations jumped by 47% to ₹135.41 crore in the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) compared to the same quarter last year.