Small-cap stock to be in focus on Wednesday as company secures ₹173 crore order from Aditya Birla Group

Shares of Goel Construction Company, a recent debutant on Dalal Street, are likely to be in focus during Wednesday’s trade on November 19, as the company has secured a major order from the Aditya Birla Group.

The company, in a post-market announcement today, said it received a ₹173.25 crore order for the execution of civil works of PYRO, WHRS, and post-clinkerisation activities, along with safety work at the Pali Cement Works unit of the Aditya Birla Group. The project is expected to be completed within 13 months from the start date.

The company earlier this month announced its financial performance for the first six months of FY26, reporting a 10% YoY drop in revenue from operations to ₹245 crore, impacted by a prolonged and heavier monsoon.

EBITDA increased to ₹28 crore from ₹25 crore in H1FY25, with margins improving by 200 basis points on the back of better cost control. Net profit remained flat at ₹17 crore during the period.

Goel Construction order book expands over ₹ 1150 crore Meanwhile, the company’s order book expanded sharply to ₹1,153 crore, supported by new orders worth ₹910 crore received in the current financial year. Orders from the cement segment account for 68.5% of the total order book. Goel Construction expects execution to gather momentum in the second half of FY26, supported by its record-high order book.

With the current and upcoming projects, the company aims to execute works worth ₹1,200–1,500 crore over the next 18 months.

The company added that it has begun including structural works alongside civil construction in several contracts and is developing a team for mechanical works.

To diversify its customer base, Goel Construction has also initiated engagement with players in the power and other industrial segments.