Smallcap stock to buy: Emkay Global upgrades rating, raises Suprajit Engineering share price target; sees 23% upside
Stock to buy: Suprajit Engineering share price has gained over 6% in the past one month and more than 10% year-to-date (YTD). Suprajit Engineering shares have given 19% returns in one year.
Suprajit Engineering share price extended rally and traded over 4% higher on Friday after the company announced its Q4 results. Suprajit Engineering shares jumped over 6% in the previous session, taking its weekly gains to over 8%.
