Small-cap stock to consider bonus shares after 70% rally in YTD

Bonus shares 2023: DP Wires are one of those multibagger stocks that has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rally. In these near three and half years time, this stock has rallied from around ₹50 apiece levels to over ₹700 per share levels, delivering over 1300 per cent return to its positional shareholders, who did bottom fishing during Covid-19 sell off.

However, this multibagger stock has delivered whopping return in recent times as well. In YTD time, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹960 crore has given 70 per cent return to its positional long term investors.

DP Wires bonus shares

For shareholders of DP Wires, there is a piece of stock market news. The board of directors of the small-cap compay is going to discuss and approve bonus shares for its shareholders.

The small-cap company informed about the bonus shares citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (d) of SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2023 at the registered office of the company, 16-18A, industrial estate, Ratlam (MP)-457001. Inter alia to transact the following business: 1] To consider & approve increase in authorized share capital; 2] To consider a proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio, as it may deem fit by way of capitalization of reserves, subject to approval of shareholders."

"It is further informed that as per Company's 'Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives', the trading window will remain closed from 26th September, 2023 till expiry of 48 hours after the said Board meeting. Further, the trading window is also required to be closed for the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 from the end of the quarter till 48 hours after the Board meeting in which the said financial results are approved. The date of Board meeting for consideration of financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, will be intimated in due course. In view of the above, the trading window of D.P. WIRES Limited shall remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives from 26TH September, 2023 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, for trading in equity shares," the small-cap stock added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!