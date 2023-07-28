Small-cap stock to consider issuance of bonus shares today. Details here

Small-cap stock below ₹5: Shares of Earum Pharmaceuticals will be in focus of stock market investors are the board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its meeting scheduled today. As per the exchange communication of the micro-cap company, the company board will consider and approve issuance of bonus shares while deciding the time, date and venue for the next AGM (Annual General Meeting) of the company. The board of directors of the company may also declare record date for bonus shares while considering the proposal.

The pharmaceutical company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the bonus share proposal citing, "The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 21st July, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., now is rescheduled on Friday, 28th July, 2023 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A-1106, Empire Business Hub, Near AUDA Water Tank, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad - 380060, to discuss and consider inter alia: The proposal of Issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the existing equity Members of the Company. To decide Date, Day, Time and Place for 11th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company or Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company."

This would be the second occasion, when the penny stock would be declaring bonus shares for its existing shareholders. Prior to this, the small-cap company had declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in August 2021. As per the information available on BSE website, small-cap stock traded ex-bonus on 9th August 2021 for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. This means one bonus shares were issued to those shareholders who held company stocks on the record date of bonus shares.

Later on in December 2021, the small-cap stock traded ex-split as well. The micro-cap company declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means the shareholding of its shareholders increased five time after the stock sub-division.

