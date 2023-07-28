Small-cap stock to consider issuance of bonus shares today. Details here

Small-cap stock to consider issuance of bonus shares today. Details here1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: Earum Pharmaceuticals, a small-cap stock, is considering the approval of bonus shares in its upcoming board meeting, following a previous bonus share issuance in 2021.
Small-cap stock below ₹5: Shares of Earum Pharmaceuticals will be in focus of stock market investors are the board of directors of the company is going to consider and approve bonus shares in its meeting scheduled today. As per the exchange communication of the micro-cap company, the company board will consider and approve issuance of bonus shares while deciding the time, date and venue for the next AGM (Annual General Meeting) of the company. The board of directors of the company may also declare record date for bonus shares while considering the proposal.
