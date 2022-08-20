Small-cap stock to give 1000% dividend after 80% rally in 3 months. Do you own?

Dividend paying stock: The Board of Directors of Banco Products (India) Ltd — a small-cap auto ancillaries company — has decided to recommend 1000 per cent final dividend amounting to ₹20 per equity share of ₹2 each, subject to approval by the shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended on 31st June 2022. The board of directors of the small-cap company has also fixed 7th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment. These announcements from the company are like icing on the cake for its shareholders as the stock has delivered around 80 per cent return to its shareholders in last 3 months.

