17 Nov 2022
- Small-cap stock has fixed 25th November 2022 as record date for stock split
Stock split 2022: Shares of Mafatlal Industries Ltd are going to trade ex-dividend next week. The board of directors of this small-cap company has fixed record date for stock subdivision on 25th November 2022 i.e. Friday next week. The directors of 17-year old company also approved and declared stock split in the ratio of 1:5, which means equity share of ₹10 face value will be divided into 5 equity shares of ₹2 face value.