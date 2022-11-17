Small-cap stock to trade ex-split next week after giving 90% YTD return

Mafatlal Industries stock split details

The small-cap company informed stock market exchanges about the stock split record date citing, "With reference to our earlier letter dated 17th September, 2022 and in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, 25th November, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regards to the Subdivision (Split) of existing Equity Shares of the Company from One (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) into Five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up), as approved by the shareholders through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 7th November 2022."