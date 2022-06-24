Small-cap stock to turn ex-split next week. 5 things you should know

Dividend paying small-cap company Salasar Techno Engineering Limited is going to turn ex-split stock next week. The board of directors of the company has fixed 28th June 2022 as record date for stock subdivision. The company board has already recommended stock split in 10:1 ratio after which its existing face value will change from ₹10 per equity share to Re 1 per equity share. The board of directors of the company has also approved raising of fund to the tune of ₹200 crore by way of a preferential allotment and/or through QIP, FCCB, ADRs. In May 2022, company board has recommended 10 per cent dividend for shareholders payable for financial year 2021-22.

