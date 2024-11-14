Small-cap stock rises 10% after Q2 results today. Do you own?

Trom Industries share price jumped over 15% on Thursday after the SME company reported earnings for the six-months period ended September 2024. Trom Industries shares rallied as much as 15.14% to ₹260 apiece on the NSE SME.

The EPC company, Trom Industries’ net profit during the first half of FY25 jumped to ₹4.13 crore from ₹1.97 crore in the same period of last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in six months ended September 2024 increased to ₹46.23 crore as compared to ₹23.27 crore during the period ended on September 2023, evidencing a turnover rise of 98.67%.

“TROM continues to deliver profitable growth, leveraging optimism in the market and improved consumer demand,” said Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries.

In the recent time, Trom Industries was awarded solar projects contracts worth ₹33.10 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) and Corona Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

Trom Industries Stock Price Trom Industries is an SME company which had made a stellar stock market debut on August 1, 2024. Trom Industries shares were listed at ₹218.50 apiece on NSE SME, a robust premium of 90% over the issue price of ₹115.

The SME stock price has jumped 126% from its issue price. In the past one month, Trom Industries shares have gained 20%.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Trom Industries Ltd opened for subscription on July 25, and closed on July 29. Trom Industries IPO received strong demand from investors. The IPO was subscribed 459 times in total as it received bids for 83.28 crore equity shares as against 18.14 lakh shares on the offer.

At 3:20 PM, Trim Industries shares were trading 11.60% higher at ₹252.00 apiece on NSE SME.