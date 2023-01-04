Small-cap stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹50 lakh in 15 years on 1:10 stock split2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM IST
- Small-cap stock traded ex-split in November 2010
A long term stock investor enjoys some additional benefits over a short term investor because listed companies reward their long term investors in the form of interim or final dividend, stock split, buyback of shares, bonus shares, etc. At once, these rewards that a listed company give from its reserves may not attract a short term investor but when we look at the impact of these rewards, then we would know how beneficial it is to follow 'buy, hold and forget' strategy while investing in stock market.
