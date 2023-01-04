Small-cap stock turns 1 lakh into 50 lakh in 15 years on 1:10 stock split

One of the glaring examples as to how a stock split can impact a long term investor's money is Global Capital Markets shares. These shares were available at around ₹6.50 apiece levels on BSE in November 2007. And after end of Tuesday session, this small-ap stock was quoting ₹32.80 on BSE. So, the stock has ascended to the tune of 400 per cent in these near 15 years. However, there is a catch that we need to look at. In November 2010, this small-cap stock has traded ex-split as it declared stock sub-division in 1:10 ratio.