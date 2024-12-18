Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap stock under 100 climbs defying weak market sentiment after this business update

Small-cap stock under ₹100 climbs defying weak market sentiment after this business update

Shivangini

  • BCL Industries, a small-cap stock trading under 100, surged following announcement of expansion plans.

Stock in focus: BCL Industries announced plans to establish a 75 KLPD bio-diesel plant at Kharagpur and a 150 KLPD ethanol plant at Bathinda, reinforcing its green energy initiatives.

BCL Industries, a small-cap stock trading under 100, surged following a significant business update. The company announced expansion plans across its subsidiaries, aimed at boosting its renewable energy capabilitiesm the company announced in an exchange filing on December 17, 2024.

BCL Industries share price was trading in the green, up 0.72 per cent at 52, on December 18, at 2:19 pm. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 1,534.85 crore, as per BSE.

What is the new development?

According to a disclosure dated December 17, 2024, BCL Industries revealed that its subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery Limited, received consent to establish a 75 KLPD (kilo-liters per day) bio-diesel plant alongside an oil extraction unit at its Kharagpur facility. The project is pegged at an estimated cost of 150 crore. Additionally, the company secured environmental clearance to set up a 150 KLPD ethanol manufacturing plant at its Bathinda unit, with work scheduled to commence in the coming months.

“We are pleased to inform that M/s. Svaksha Distillery Limited (subsidiary company) in its normal course of business has received consent to establish a 75 KLPD Bio-Diesel plant along with an oil extraction plant at its Kharagpur unit with an estimated project cost of INR 150 Cr," the company said in an exchange filing.

Construction on another 75 KLPD bio-diesel plant at the Bathinda facility is progressing rapidly, reaffirming the company’s commitment to green energy initiatives.

BCL Industries financial results

BCL Industries net profit at 29.87 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter grew more than 50 per cent over 19.67 crore in the Year ago quarter. On Sequential basis also BCL Industries Net profit jumped more than 45% from 20.51 crore reported in the April to June 2024 quarter at the consolidated level.

BCL Industries' revenues from operations at 746.13 crore during the July- September 2024 quarter also increased 55% over 480.70 crore reported in the Year-end quarter. On a sequential basis, it also increased by 13.4% over 658.21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.