Small-cap stock under ₹100 hits upper circuit for 39th straight session. Do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Colab Platforms share price rose as much as 2 per cent upper circuit to ₹63.96 in Monday's trading session. The small-cap stock has been hitting upper circuit for 39 sessions straight.

The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns by soaring over 148 per cent in last six months and nearly 800 per cent in one year.

Colab Platforms Q1 results 2025 details On August 4, the small-cap stock Colab Platforms announced that the board will meet on Wednesday, August 13, to consider and approve financial results for the period ending on June 30, 2025 and declare its second interim dividend for FY 2025-26.

“ This is to inform to the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve: Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th June 2025, Limited Review Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results as on 30th June 2025, Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed that the trading window is already closed and will reopen 48 hours after the results announcement.

In May 2025, Colab Platforms declared a 1:2 stock split, with May 21 set as the record date. This came after an earlier split in March 2024, when the company implemented a 1:5 split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹2 per share.

Alongside these splits, the company also announced a 0.5 per cent interim dividend, amounting to ₹0.01 per equity share. The dividend’s record date was April 24, with payouts scheduled on or before May 16.