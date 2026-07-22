Small-cap stock under ₹100 shows resilience against stock market sell off

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Maiden Forgings share price traded in green despite sell off in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, 22 July. The small-cap stock rose nearly 0.60% to ₹94 apiece on NSE.

Whereas, Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices, driven by escalating tensions between the US and Iran, dampened investor sentiment. The Sensex began the session with a gap-down opening at 77,384.95, compared with its previous close of 77,470.11, while the Nifty opened at 24,150.45, lower than its last close of 24,187.70.

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What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing dated 21 July, Maiden Forgings announced that its new manufacturing facility at Bhojpur is now operational. The company further informed that the operations formally commenced on July 18, 2026, following an inaugural Hawan ceremony at the site, with product dispatches beginning the same week.

The inauguration of the new facility represents a key milestone in MFL's expansion strategy, with the successful relocation of Unit II to a larger and technologically advanced plant at Bhojpur. This completes the first phase of the company's plant consolidation programme. MFL is now focused on executing the remaining phases of consolidation while broadening its product portfolio, with additional updates expected in the coming months.

The completion of the consolidation programme is expected to generate minimum cost savings of around ₹25 lakh per month, or nearly ₹2.5 crore annually, primarily through lower administrative, power and fuel, and labour expenses.

The upgraded Bhojpur facility also enhances MFL's capabilities to secure additional approvals and accreditations. Building on its existing registrations with the Ordnance Factory Board and DRDO, as well as business-to-government (B2G) orders from organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), NTPC and BHEL, the company aims to further strengthen its presence in the defence and government sectors.

According to the filing, the advanced manufacturing facility is expected to help secure additional approvals and accreditations, further strengthening MFL's presence in the defence sector. Centralised operations are expected to streamline production processes and improve delivery timelines. Lower debt levels and improved internal cash generation are likely to support the company's future growth plans, it said.

“The Bhojpur facility represents an important step in our consolidation journey and strengthens our ability to serve customers with greater efficiency, scale, and innovation. Completing this first phase positions MFL to accelerate our growth plans across the B2G, defence, and value-added product segments,” said Nishant Garg, Managing Director, Maiden Forgings Limited.

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Maiden Forgings share price trend Maiden Forgings share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has gained 5% in a week and 17.51% in a month.

Furthermore, Maiden Forgings shares have gained 9.30% in three months and 7% in six months.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has delivered 15% returns in a year, however, has declined 10.44% in three years.