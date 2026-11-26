Small-cap stock under ₹100: Metal stock Bombay Coated and Special Steels jumped over 1.26% in Thursday's trading session amid positive sentiments on Dalal Street.

The small-cap metal stock opened at ₹83 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹81.56 on Wednesday and touched an intraday high of ₹84.79 on 26 November.

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The small-cap stock witnessed a jump after reporting strong set of numbers during the July- September quarter for the financial year 2026-27. (FY27).

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Bombay Coated and Special Steels Q2 results FY27 Bombay Coated and Special Steels reported a strong year-on-year (YoY) performance in the second quarter of FY27, with revenue from operations rising 50.15% to ₹2,802.38 million, compared with ₹1,866.38 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's sales volume increased 21.8% to 27,835 metric tonnes (MT) from 22,854 MT in Q2 FY26, indicating improved business activity during the quarter.

However, the company's operating profitability remained under pressure despite the sharp growth in revenue.

EBITDA increased 7.62% year-on-year to ₹178.24 million from ₹165.62 million in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin declined by 251 basis points to 6.36% from 8.87%, while EBITDA per tonne fell 11.6% to ₹6,403 from ₹7,247, indicating lower operating earnings per unit of sales.

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On the bottom line, Bombay Coated and Special Steels posted a 39.97% YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹48.38 million in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹34.56 million in Q2 FY26. However, PAT margin moderated to 1.73% from 1.85% a year ago.

Home & Commercial Appliances accounted for 86.9% of the company's H1 revenue, generating ₹5,885.90 million, while General Engineering contributed the remaining 13.1%, amounting to ₹887.29 million.

The company catered to 215 customers during H1 FY27, with existing customers accounting for 97.84% of its total revenue. Its revenue mix comprised 55% from ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) and 44% from OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing).

“Our first results as a listed company reflect strong demand from our appliance and engineering customers. H1 revenue grew nearly 38% and profit after tax grew over 80%, driven by higher volumes, deeper relationships with existing customers and lower finance costs. Q2 is seasonally softer for air-conditioner demand, and higher input and employee costs weighed on margins, but volumes still grew over 21%. With possession of our Supa site and added capacity at Ghiloth, we are well placed to serve growing appliance and automotive demand across India,” said Nitin Vijaykumar Gupta, Managing Director.

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Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO details Bombay Coated & Special Steels Ltd. made its stock market debut on November 5, 2026, at ₹91 per share on both the NSE and BSE, marking a 10.98% premium over its final IPO issue price of ₹82 per share.

The ₹183.06-crore IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, garnering an overall subscription of 60.77 times by the end of the bidding process on November 2, according to exchange data.

Investors placed bids for over 13.5 crore shares, compared with nearly 2.23 crore shares on offer. The non-institutional investor (NII) category witnessed the strongest demand, with its reserved portion subscribed 158.32 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 35.50 times, while the retail investor category received 33.73 times subscription.

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The IPO was open for subscription from October 29 to November 2, with the company setting a price band of ₹78-82 per share.

Investors could apply for a minimum lot of 182 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

The public issue comprised entirely a fresh issue of approximately 2.23 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹183.06 crore. The company will utilise the proceeds to meet its business funding requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.