Small-cap stock under ₹100: NSE SME stock sets board meeting date to consider ₹100 crore fundraise

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Small-cap company Cellecor Gadgets, on April 5, said that the board has scheduled a meeting on April 16, 2025 to consider, approve, and take on record on releasing financial results for the March quarter FY25 and raise ₹100 crore by issuance of securities.

NSE SME listed small-cap stock closed at ₹59.75 apiece in Friday's trading session, against previous close at ₹59.45 on Thursday. The stock has touched 52-week high to ₹81.50 and 52-week low to ₹20.90.

Cellecor Gadgets fundraise details “We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Cellecor Gadgets Limited (Formerly Known as Unitel Info Limited and Unitel Info Private Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 to support the financing of the business growth and expansion plan, raise up to Rs. 100 Crores by issuance of securities through permissible modes subject to applicable members/statutory/regulatory/other approvals,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The small-cap company further informed that the board will also discuss business growth plans for the upcoming quarters alongside financial results and fundraise.

“To finalize the company's all-encompassing business growth plan for the upcoming quarters, including a strategic blueprint for further expansion, an assessment of market opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends, and a comprehensive review of our competitive positioning to ensure alignment with industry standards,” it added.

The trading window of the Cellecor Gadgets stock will also remain closed for directors, promoters, designated employees and connected persons from April 01, 2025 up to 48 hours after conclusion of board meeting.

“In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the directors, promoters, designated employees and connected persons vide intimation dated March 27, 2025, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for directors, promoters, designated employees and connected persons as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 from April 01, 2025 upto 48 hours after conclusion of board meeting,” the small-cap company said.

