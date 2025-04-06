Mint Market

Small-cap stock under ₹100: NSE SME stock sets board meeting date to consider ₹100 crore fundraise

Small-cap stock under 100: NSE SME stock Cellecor Gadgets sets board meeting date to consider 100 crore fundraise

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published6 Apr 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Advertisement
NSE SME listed small-cap stock Cellecor Gadgets closed at ₹59.75 apiece in Friday’s trading session, against previous close at ₹59.45 on Thursday.

Small-cap stock under 100: Small-cap company Cellecor Gadgets, on April 5, said that the board has scheduled a meeting on April 16, 2025 to consider, approve, and take on record on releasing financial results for the March quarter FY25 and raise 100 crore by issuance of securities.

Advertisement

NSE SME listed small-cap stock closed at 59.75 apiece in Friday's trading session, against previous close at 59.45 on Thursday. The stock has touched 52-week high to 81.50 and 52-week low to 20.90.

Also Read | Smallcap NBFC to raise ₹500 crore via public issue of NCDs at 10.24% PA yield

Cellecor Gadgets fundraise details

“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Cellecor Gadgets Limited (Formerly Known as Unitel Info Limited and Unitel Info Private Limited) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 to support the financing of the business growth and expansion plan, raise up to Rs. 100 Crores by issuance of securities through permissible modes subject to applicable members/statutory/regulatory/other approvals,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The small-cap company further informed that the board will also discuss business growth plans for the upcoming quarters alongside financial results and fundraise.

Advertisement

“To finalize the company's all-encompassing business growth plan for the upcoming quarters, including a strategic blueprint for further expansion, an assessment of market opportunities to capitalize on emerging trends, and a comprehensive review of our competitive positioning to ensure alignment with industry standards,” it added.

The trading window of the Cellecor Gadgets stock will also remain closed for directors, promoters, designated employees and connected persons from April 01, 2025 up to 48 hours after conclusion of board meeting.

Also Read | HDFC Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which stock to buy before Q4 results

“In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the directors, promoters, designated employees and connected persons vide intimation dated March 27, 2025, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for directors, promoters, designated employees and connected persons as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 from April 01, 2025 upto 48 hours after conclusion of board meeting,” the small-cap company said.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap stock under ₹100: NSE SME stock sets board meeting date to consider ₹100 crore fundraise
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App