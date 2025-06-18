Small-cap stock under ₹100: Sigachi Industries shares rise after THIS Capex update

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Sigachi Industries share price rose nearly 2 per cent in Wednesday's trading session after the company announced the opening of new R&D Center in Hyderabad.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹54.90 apiece on Wednesday, as compared to previous close of ₹54.72. At 9:35 am, Sigachi Industries shares climbed to ₹55.62, however, the stock gave up the gains, touching an intraday low to ₹54.52.

Details on Sigachi Industries new R&D center Pharma company said on June 18 that the company has officially opened its new R&D Center in Hyderabad—an advanced facility designed to accelerate the development of critical APIs and enhance in-house analytical capabilities.

The facility is poised to play a key role in advancing Sigachi’s innovation roadmap and enhancing its responsiveness to global regulatory demands, the company said in a release.

“This R&D Center is a strategic asset that will significantly strengthen our development capabilities and enable us to respond swiftly to market needs, it reflects our focus on building operational depth and creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders in an evolving global pharmaceutical environment," said Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries.

In a press release, the company said -

The Hyderabad R&D Center is designed to: Strengthen API development and regulatory alignment by integrating advanced systems for seamless synthesis, analytics, and global filings, fuel pipeline growth through targeted investment of up to USD 1 million to support priority APIs and complex intermediates, focus resources effectively by aligning the pharma product portfolio to strategic therapeutic segments, and empower a high-impact research team to lead development efforts for global markets.

