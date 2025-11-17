Small-cap stock under ₹100 that has surged 500% in YTD hits upper circuit

Spice Lounge Food Works share price surged 5% upper circuit in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong quarterly results on November 14.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Nov 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Small-cap stock under 100: Spice Lounge Food Works share price surged 5% upper circuit in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong quarterly results on November 14.

The small-cap stock opened at 56 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of 54.16. At 9:20 am, the small-cap multibagger stock hit an intraday high of 56.86 per share.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price has been on a significant rally. The stock has risen 39.23% in a month and has given multibagger returns of whopping 222% in just six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the small-cap stock has rallied 500%, rising from 9.56 to the current market level. In fact, the share price has more than doubled its investors' wealth in just one year by surging 1,021%.

Spice Lounge Food Works Q2 results 2025

In an exchange filing dated November 15, Spice Lounge Food Works reported a 300% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to 3.4 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), as compared to 0.83 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations also surged 158% to 46.20 crore in the second quarter from 18 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Total comprehensive income also saw a significant rally to 3.50 crore, rising from 8.1 crore same period last year.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Spice Lounge Food Works reported an EBITDA of approximately 4.15 crore, reflecting a notable improvement in operational performance.

Meanwhile, total income for the September quarter FY26 stood at 49 crore, as compared to 18.2 crore in FY25 same period.

