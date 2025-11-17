Small-cap stock under ₹100 that has surged 500% in YTD hits upper circuit

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Spice Lounge Food Works share price surged 5% upper circuit in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong quarterly results on November 14.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹56 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹54.16. At 9:20 am, the small-cap multibagger stock hit an intraday high of ₹56.86 per share.

Spice Lounge Food Works share price has been on a significant rally. The stock has risen 39.23% in a month and has given multibagger returns of whopping 222% in just six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the small-cap stock has rallied 500%, rising from ₹9.56 to the current market level. In fact, the share price has more than doubled its investors' wealth in just one year by surging 1,021%.

Spice Lounge Food Works Q2 results 2025 In an exchange filing dated November 15, Spice Lounge Food Works reported a 300% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3.4 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), as compared to ₹0.83 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations also surged 158% to ₹46.20 crore in the second quarter from ₹18 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Total comprehensive income also saw a significant rally to ₹3.50 crore, rising from ₹8.1 crore same period last year.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Spice Lounge Food Works reported an EBITDA of approximately ₹4.15 crore, reflecting a notable improvement in operational performance.

Meanwhile, total income for the September quarter FY26 stood at ₹49 crore, as compared to ₹18.2 crore in FY25 same period.