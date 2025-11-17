Small-cap stock under ₹100 that has surged 500% in YTD hits upper circuit

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Spice Lounge Food Works share price surged 5% upper circuit in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong quarterly results on November 14.
The small-cap stock opened at ₹56 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹54.16. At 9:20 am, the small-cap multibagger stock hit an intraday high of ₹56.86 per share.
Spice Lounge Food Works share price has been on a significant rally. The stock has risen 39.23% in a month and has given multibagger returns of whopping 222% in just six months.
In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the small-cap stock has rallied 500%, rising from ₹9.56 to the current market level. In fact, the share price has more than doubled its investors' wealth in just one year by surging 1,021%.
In an exchange filing dated November 15, Spice Lounge Food Works reported a 300% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3.4 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26), as compared to ₹0.83 crore same period last year.
Revenue from operations also surged 158% to ₹46.20 crore in the second quarter from ₹18 crore in the same period of the previous year.
Total comprehensive income also saw a significant rally to ₹3.50 crore, rising from ₹8.1 crore same period last year.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Spice Lounge Food Works reported an EBITDA of approximately ₹4.15 crore, reflecting a notable improvement in operational performance.
Meanwhile, total income for the September quarter FY26 stood at ₹49 crore, as compared to ₹18.2 crore in FY25 same period.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.