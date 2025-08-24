Small-cap stock under ₹15 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Osia Hyper Retail share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after the company announced major decisions on Saturday, August 23.

Osia Hyper Retail share price closed 4.95 per cent at ₹14.41 apiece on Friday. Small-cap stock has rallied as much as 21.40 per cent in past five trading sessions.

Osia Hyper Retail key announcements In an exchange filing, the company announced that the board has approved increase in authorised share capital of the company to ₹500,00,00,000, issue of equity shares through QIP, preferential basis, and convertible warrants.

“Increase the Authorized share capital of the Company to Rs.500,00,00,000/- (Five Hundred Crores Only) subject to the receipt of approval of the Members of the Company and such other approval(s)/ permission(s)/ consent(s)/ sanction(s) of any government/ regulatory/ statutory authorities, as may be required,” the company said in the filing.

The company further informed the exchanges that the board has approved the issue of equity shares via Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) up to ₹200,00,00,000 and preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to ₹100,00,00,000.

The company will also be issuing convertible warrants via Preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to ₹350,00,00,000. “Issue of Convertible Warrants (“Warrants”) on Preferential basis for an aggregate amount up to Rs.350,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Hundred Fifty Crores Only), in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable rules, regulations and guidelines of SEBI and applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013,” it said.

Osia Hyper Retail also informed the exchanges that the company will conduct Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 22.

“ The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the Company will be held on September 22, 2025 at the registered office of the Company situated at Basement Store 1, 4D Square, Opp. IIT Eng College, NR. D-mart, Visat Gandhinagar Highway, M, Otera, Ahmedabad,Gujarat,” it added.