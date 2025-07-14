Small-cap stock under ₹20 sets board meeting date to declare stock split. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Bluegod Entertainment said, on Monday, that board will meet on Wednesday, July 16 to consider and approve stock split.

Bluegod Entertainment share price has given multibagger returns by soaring over 113 per cent in six months. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the scrip has ascended over 93 per cent.

Bluegod Entertainment stock split details “ We hereby notify that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 16th July, 2025 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the following business: To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson of the meeting,” the company said in an exchange filing dated July 12.

The record date for the stock split is yet to be announced by the company.

On June 26, the company informed the exchanges about the closure of trading window from July 1 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of June quarter results.

Also Read | Small-cap stock edges higher despite weak trends in Indian stock market

“ This is to inform you that pursuant to provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Internal Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the Designated Persons, Designated Employees, Specified Person and their immediate relatives, will be remained closed from July 01,2025 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of 01st Quarter ended Unaudited Standalone Financial Results become generally available information,” the company said in the filing.