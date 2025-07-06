Small-cap stock under ₹20 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

A small-cap stock under ₹20 will likely be in focus on Monday, July 7, following the company's business update. Oriental Trimex, a company that deals in the natural imported marble industry, after market hours on Friday, July 4, shared its business update through an exchange filing, highlighting its improving business efficiency and the prospects of increasing profitability.

Oriental Trimex said it became one of the first in the industry to introduce the Smart Cut machine, an ultra-thin wire machine for cutting marble blocks.

"The SMART CUT machine employs an ultra-thin wire, just 0.55 millimetres thick, significantly outperforming traditional blades using segments wide enough to 3.5 mm. This innovation reduces waste by about 20 per cent, allowing us to optimise yield and bolster profit margins in an industry where margins typically range from 10 per cent to 30 per cent," said the company.

"Moreover, its high automation minimises labour requirements, dramatically enhancing our operational efficiency and securing a first-mover advantage in the market," the company added.

Besides, the company also announced the granting of a mining lease for black granite by the Odisha government.

"On May 21, 2025, we received an official mining lease from the Odisha government for a quarry of Jer black granite, expanding our product offerings. We are poised to commence quarry operations this quarter and anticipate initiating commercial production shortly thereafter," said Oriental Trimex.

"As we drive export initiatives and collaboration forward, we are actively engaging with several Far East and Middle East companies, with discussions with a Vietnam-based partner currently in the final stages," Oriental Trimex said.

Oriental Trimex also plans to divest seven acres of land in the Somnathpur Industrial Estate, Balasore, and a small granite unit in the Rairangpur Industrial Area.

"This decisive action will streamline our operations, reduce recurring expenses, and enhance liquidity for more focused investments," the company said.

Moreover, the company said the growing trend of luxury apartment development in Delhi-NCR has created a vibrant market for its products.

Oriental Trimex share price trend The small-cap stock has given impressive returns this year so far, surging 48 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹17.63 on June 18 this year and a 52-week low of ₹7.82 on August 8 last year.

