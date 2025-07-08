Small-cap stock under ₹20: Pharma stock hits upper circuit after THIS update on ₹300 crore export order

Small-cap stock under ₹20: Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals share price hit 5 per cent upper circuit to ₹12.35 in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that it has successfully completed seven export-sourcing assignments concluded during Q1 FY 2025-26 over ₹300 crore.

The small-cap pharma stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 113 per cent in last one year and nearly 1,546.67 per cent in five years.

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals assignment completion details In a media release, the company said that it acted solely as a procurement agent and earns a fixed 5% commission on the above order. The cost of goods is settled directly by the buyers. The company remains focused on expanding its fee-based export portfolio while maintaining its debt-free capital structure.

It further informed that the export orders were executed as part of fee-based export-sourcing services executed in the ordinary course of business. Commission income will be recognised on receipt, in accordance with Ind AS 115.

On 30 June 2025, the company notified the stock exchanges that it had secured two export sourcing assignments worth a total of ₹856 million ( ₹85.6 crore). These include orders of ₹42.8 crore each from Giant Exim and Ravina International for the procurement and consolidation of mycorrhizal inoculant (EXW).

The assignments will generate fee-based revenue for the company, without any inventory or logistics risks. Commission income will be recognized upon the dispatch of each lot, which is expected to improve margins in the current quarter.

The order comes on top of the recently secured ₹517 crore Global Sourcing Mandate from Thailand-based Fortune Sagar Impex Company Ltd on June 18, 2025. Furthermore, the company is in advanced negotiations with other international buyers for similar export sourcing agreements and anticipates finalizing additional orders worth ₹200 million or more within the current quarter, pending standard commercial procedures.

On 18 June 2025, company announced that it has executed a definitive mandate with Thailand-based Fortune Sagar Impex Company Limited for third-party sourcing and procurement services. The mandate, valued at ₹517 crore, is structured under an Ex-Works model and represents a significant milestone in Welcure’s service-led growth strategy. The estimated service income of ₹25.85 crore (5% commission fee) is expected for FY 2025–26, substantially adding to Welcure’s revenue.