Small-cap stock under ₹25 jumps over 10% after Q2 results 2025.

Small-cap stock under ₹25: BLB Limited share price rallied as much as 12.17 per cent to ₹18.17 in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong September quarter results on Saturday, November 1.

The small-cap multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near term. The stock has gained nearly 20 per cent in six months; however, it has declined 12.18 per cent in one year.

Meanwhile, the small-cap stock has doubled its long-term investors' wealth by giving multibagger returns of 265.45 per cent in five years.

BLB Limited Q2 results 2025 BLB Limited, on Saturday, announced strong financials for the quarter ending on September 31, 2025. The company reported a 189 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit, rising to ₹8.95 crore from ₹3.09 crore same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations also saw a significant rise of 98 per cent YoY to ₹338.7 crore from ₹170.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total revenue grew 99 per cent YoY to ₹34.07 crore. Profit before tax rose sharply by 208 per cent to ₹11.47 crore, up from ₹3.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

BLB to incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary company On Saturday, BLB Limited further announced that the board has approved the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the real estate sector.

The proposed entity, to be called BLB Properties Private Limited, will operate in property and real estate activities, including buying, selling, construction, and related ventures.

“ The object to incorporate the WOS is to diversify and expand the current business operations which will help the Company in becoming more agile and diversified,” the company said in the filing.

According to the exchange filing, the proposed authorised share capital is ₹10 crore and proposed paid-up share capital is ₹9 crore. BLB Limited will have 100 per cent subscription to the shareholding of the proposed wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company said that this step aims to make BLB more agile and diversify its operations. The formation of the subsidiary will depend on receiving the required statutory and regulatory approvals.