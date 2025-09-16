Small-cap stock under ₹25 jumps 8% following Indian stock market rebound

Small-cap stock under ₹25: Integrated Industries share price continued to rally for second day on Tuesday. The stock surged as much as 8 per cent to ₹21.99 apiece on September 16, following

The small-cap stock has gained nearly 16 per cent in past five sessions ahead of annual general meeting on September 18.

The small-cap stock has mostly traded in negative territory over the past year, falling 11 per cent in the last six months and over 45 per cent in a year. Yet, despite this slump, the small-cap FMCG stock has delivered whopping 72,800 per cent return over the past five years.

Integrated Industries AGM details In a exchange filing dated August 23, the company announced that its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for Thursday, September 18.

“The Annual Report of Integrated Industries Limited (“the Company”) for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company to be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (“VC” / “OAVM”),” the company said in the filing.

It further added, “The Company is providing the facility of remote e-voting and evoting at the AGM to its members in respect of all the resolutions set forth in the Notice. The cut-off date for the purpose of reckoning the voting rights of members for this AGM is Thursday, September 11, 2025 (‘Cutoff date’). Accordingly, all eligible members as on Cut-off date shall be entitled for e-voting. The remote e-voting shall commence from 9.00 A.M. (IST) on Monday, September 15, 2025 and shall remain open till 5:00 P.M. (IST) on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.”

Integrated Industries Q1 results 2025 Integrated Industries posted robust results for the June 2025 quarter, with net sales surging 78.29% year-on-year to ₹249.85 crore — the company’s highest in the last five quarters.

Operating profit climbed to ₹25.51 crore, continuing its growth momentum, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 77.79% YoY to ₹24.73 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) advanced 51.7% YoY to ₹19.69 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹0.84, highlighting stronger profitability and enhanced returns for shareholders.

Formerly known as Integrated Technologies Ltd., the company rebranded as Integrated Industries Limited in May 2023. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Noida, it specializes in producing organic and inorganic food products, bakery items, and processed foods for domestic and international markets.

Its brands — RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CANBERRA — are exported to markets including the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

