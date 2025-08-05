Small-cap stock under ₹25 edges higher despite weak trends of Dalal Street; here's why

Small-cap stock under ₹25: North Eastern Carrying Corporation share price surged over a per cent to ₹22.71 in Monday's trading session after the company bagged a work contract from Tata Steel Limited.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation shares have fallen over 4.5 per cent in a month and nearly 26 per cent in six months.

In an exchange filing, the company said that it has been awarded a work contract from Tata Steel Limited for transportation of steel products from TSL Khopoli to Kalamboli, Panvel, Taloja.

Also Read | Triveni Turbine share price slumps over 8% post weak Q1 results

“ The Company has been awarded a work contract from Tata Steel Limited (TSL) for transportation of Steel Products from TSL Khopoli to Kalamboli, Panvel, Taloja and other destinations through EV (Electric Vehicles) for 5 (Five) Years,” the company said in the filing.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Q1 results 2025 details On August 1, the company informed the exchanges that the board will meet on Thursday, August 7, to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025.

“ This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of “North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited” is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 07, 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” it said in the filing.

Logistics company further said that the trading window will remain closed from Tuesday, July 01, 2025 till the expiry of 48 (Forty Eight) hours after the announcement of financial results.

“ The Trading Window is already closed from Tuesday, July 01, 2025 till the expiry of 48 (Forty Eight) hours after declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” it said.